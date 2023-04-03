The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy in general, and humid at night and Wednesday morning with the chance of fog or light mist formation in some internal areas, and temperatures tend to rise gradually, and winds are light to moderate in speed and active to strong at times, especially over the sea during the day Dirty and dusty.

Winds northwesterly / 20 to 35, reaching 50 km / h.

The Arabian Gulf is very turbulent – waves are turbulent, the average wave will be on Wednesday morning, while the first tide will occur at 08:12, the second tide at 01:21, the first tide at 18:44, and the second tide at 06:48.

The Sea of ​​Oman is turbulent, the average waves will be at the end of the night, while the first tide will occur at 08:51, the second tide at 15:21, the first tide at 15:04, and the second tide at 03:32.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow.

City: Maximum temperature, minimum temperature, maximum humidity, minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 27 20 90 40

Dubai 27 21 90 50

Sharjah 27 20 90 45

Ajman 27 18 90 50

Umm Al Quwain 27 20 90 45

Ras Al Khaimah 29 17 80 35

Fujairah 31 19 60 25

Al Ain 30 16 90 30

Liwa 30 15 80 20

Al-Ruwais 28 19 75 40

Goods 27 18 70 30

Delma 25 20 70 45

Greater Tunb 25 20 90 50

Lesser Tunb 25 20 90 50

Abu Musa 25 20 90 50.





