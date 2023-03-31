The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be cloudy and partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy over some areas with the possibility of light rain, a drop in temperatures in the west, and humid night and Sunday morning over some internal areas, and the winds will be moderate in speed, becoming active and strong, especially at the sea, causing dust and dust. It leads to a decrease in the horizontal vision.
Winds northwesterly / 15 to 30, reaching 55 km / h.
The Arabian Gulf is turbulent to very turbulent, while the first tide will occur at 09:02, the second tide at 00:37, the first tide at 17:08, and the second tide at 04:44.
Sea of Oman, medium waves become turbulent at night, while the first tide will occur at 19:58, the second tide at 07:22, the first tide at 13:07, and the second tide at 02:10.
The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow.
City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity
Abu Dhabi 30 19 85 35
Dubai 31 21 85 30
Sharjah 31 20 90 30
Ajman 32 22 85 30
Umm Al Quwain 32 20 85 30
Ras al-Khaimah 33 19 80 25
Fujairah 27 21 80 45
Al Ain 34 18 80 20
Liwa 34 17 90 25
Ruwais 30 17 85 20
Goods 29 18 70 20
Delma 25 20 80 35
Greater Tunb 26 22 80 35
Lesser Tunb 26 22 80 35
Abu Musa 26 21 85 30 .
