The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be cloudy and partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy over some areas with the possibility of light rain, a drop in temperatures in the west, and humid night and Sunday morning over some internal areas, and the winds will be moderate in speed, becoming active and strong, especially at the sea, causing dust and dust. It leads to a decrease in the horizontal vision.

Winds northwesterly / 15 to 30, reaching 55 km / h.

The Arabian Gulf is turbulent to very turbulent, while the first tide will occur at 09:02, the second tide at 00:37, the first tide at 17:08, and the second tide at 04:44.

Sea of ​​​​Oman, medium waves become turbulent at night, while the first tide will occur at 19:58, the second tide at 07:22, the first tide at 13:07, and the second tide at 02:10.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow.

City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity

Abu Dhabi 30 19 85 35

Dubai 31 21 85 30

Sharjah 31 20 90 30

Ajman 32 22 85 30

Umm Al Quwain 32 20 85 30

Ras al-Khaimah 33 19 80 25

Fujairah 27 21 80 45

Al Ain 34 18 80 20

Liwa 34 17 90 25

Ruwais 30 17 85 20

Goods 29 18 70 20

Delma 25 20 80 35

Greater Tunb 26 22 80 35

Lesser Tunb 26 22 80 35

Abu Musa 26 21 85 30 .