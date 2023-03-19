The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rain in some western and internal regions, and winds are light to moderate, brisk at times.

Winds are southwesterly and southeasterly, turning to northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is light to medium waves, while the first tide will occur at **: **, the second tide at 01:38, the first tide at 18:54, and the second tide at 06:36.

The Sea of ​​Oman is light waves, while the first tide will occur at 08:25, the second tide at 21:18, the first tide at 14:47, and the second tide at 03:32.