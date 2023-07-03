The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast accompanied by light rain, with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas with a chance of fog or mist formation Light, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, causing dust during the day.

Winds southwesterly – northwesterly / 10 – 25, reaching 40 km / h.

The Arabian Gulf is light to medium waves that may sometimes disturb west during the day, while the first tide will occur at 15:05, the second tide at 01:18, the first tide at 08:22, and the second tide at 18:57.

The Sea of ​​Oman is light, while the first tide will occur at 10:53, the second tide at 21:51, the first tide at 16:41, and the second tide at 04:39.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City: Maximum temperature, minimum temperature, maximum humidity, minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 41 28 90 25

Dubai 40 30 90 35

Sharjah 40 30 90 35

Ajman 38 30 90 45

Umm Al Quwain 37 28 90 45

Ras al-Khaimah 42 30 85 35

Fujairah 34 29 95 50

Al Ain 46 27 85 15

Liwa 45 26 80 15

Al Ruwais 39 26 75 35

Goods 42 32 65 15

Delma 38 31 80 35

Greater Tunb 35 30 85 55

Minor 35 30 85 55

Abu Musa 35 30 85 55.