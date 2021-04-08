The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather will be fair to partially cloudy at times, with some low clouds appearing in the east, hot during the day, and humid at night and Saturday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some coastal areas.

The wind is light to moderate in speed.

The Arabian Gulf: light waves .. while the first tide will occur at 11:17, the second tide at 00:47, the first tide at 17:59 and the second tide at 06:21.

Sea of ​​Oman: light waves. The first tide will occur at 08:16, the second tide at 20:47, the first tide at 14:28 and the second ebb at 03:11.