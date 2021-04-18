The National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow the weather will be generally healthy and dusty at times during the day, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, activating at times during the day and causing dust … and the winds are northwesterly – southwesterly / 15-25, reaching 40 km / hr. The center stated – in its daily statement – that the waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first tide will occur at 18:59, the second tide at 04:29, the first tide at 11:49 and the second tidal wave at 21:20 .. And in the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will occur. Slightly, the first tide will occur at 15:05, the second tide at 01:18, the first tide at 07:56, and the second tide at 20:53. The following is a statement of the temperature and maximum and minimum humidity expected for tomorrow: The city, the maximum temperature, the minimum temperature, the maximum humidity, the minimum humidity, Abu Dhabi 35 21 80 30 Dubai 34 22 80 45 Sharjah 33 22 85 40 Ajman 33 23 85 45 Umm Al Quwain 34 21 85 40 Ras Al Khaimah 33 23 75 40 Fujairah 36 25 60 15 Al Ain 36 21 65 25 Liwa 38 20 55 15 Ruwais 35 19 75 25 Al Silaa 35 19 80 15 Dalma 34 23 75 45 Tunb Al Kubra 32 23 70 40 Tunb Al Soghra 32 23 70 40 Abu Musa 32 23 70 40.