The National Center of Meteorology expected the formation of fog and light fog this morning, Wednesday, in some interior and coastal areas, and the weather will become healthy to sometimes partly cloudy, and the winds are northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in general, and active sometimes during the day at sea, with a speed of 10 to 25 reaching 35 km / h The sea is medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will witness fog and light haze in the morning in some interior and coastal areas, and the weather will be clear to partly cloudy at times, and temperatures tend to rise slightly in some northern and eastern regions … and the winds are northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, with a speed of 10-20 up to To 30 km / h .. The sea is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The weather on Friday will be humid with an opportunity to form fog or light fog in the morning over some interior and western coastal areas, and it will become clear to partly cloudy at night in some western regions and islands, temperatures tend to rise slightly, and the winds are south-easterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, speed. From 10 to 20 up to 30 km / hr .. and the sea is light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Next Saturday will witness partial, dusty cloudy weather, sometimes during the day, which will become healthy and wet at night, with light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, with speeds from 10 to 20 reaching 30 km / hr, and light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The weather next Sunday will be humid, with the possibility of light fog forming in the morning in some coastal areas, becoming healthy to partial cloudy and sometimes dusty, temperatures tend to drop to the west, and the winds are northwest, light to moderate, and gradually active in the afternoon on the sea, with a speed of 15 to 25 up to 40 Km / h, the sea is medium waves, gradually turbulent in the afternoon in the Arabian Gulf, and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.