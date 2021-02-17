The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather in the coming days will be as follows: Thursday.
Weather: Dusty and partly cloudy at night, sometimes becoming cloudy at night in the west.
Winds: light to moderate southeasterly, starting at times during the day, causing dust in open areas, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 35 km / hr.
Sea: light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of Oman.
Friday
Weather: dusty and partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, with the possibility of light rain on some coastal areas and islands, especially at night, with a significant decrease in temperatures.
Wind: northwesterly, moderate to brisk, dusty and loaded with dust, especially in the west, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 40 km / hr.
Sea: turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of Oman.
Saturday
Weather: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, with the possibility of light rain in some coastal and eastern regions.
Wind: northwesterly moderate to brisk, gusting from 15 to 25 reaching 40 km / hr.
Sea: turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of Oman.
Sunday
Weather: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, with the possibility of light rain in some western and northern regions.
Wind: light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly, brisk at times, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 40 km / hr.
Sea: turbulent to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of Oman.
Monday
Weather: Humid in the western regions in the morning – partly cloudy to clear in general – and temperatures tend to rise.
Wind: light to moderate northwesterly to northwesterly winds, with a speed of 10 to 20 reaching 30 km / hr.
Sea: light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of Oman.
