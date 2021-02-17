The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather in the coming days will be as follows: Thursday.

Weather: Dusty and partly cloudy at night, sometimes becoming cloudy at night in the west.

Winds: light to moderate southeasterly, starting at times during the day, causing dust in open areas, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 35 km / hr.

Sea: light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Friday

Weather: dusty and partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, with the possibility of light rain on some coastal areas and islands, especially at night, with a significant decrease in temperatures.

Wind: northwesterly, moderate to brisk, dusty and loaded with dust, especially in the west, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 40 km / hr.

Sea: turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Saturday

Weather: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, with the possibility of light rain in some coastal and eastern regions.

Wind: northwesterly moderate to brisk, gusting from 15 to 25 reaching 40 km / hr.

Sea: turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Sunday

Weather: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, with the possibility of light rain in some western and northern regions.

Wind: light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly, brisk at times, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 40 km / hr.

Sea: turbulent to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Monday

Weather: Humid in the western regions in the morning – partly cloudy to clear in general – and temperatures tend to rise.

Wind: light to moderate northwesterly to northwesterly winds, with a speed of 10 to 20 reaching 30 km / hr.

Sea: light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.