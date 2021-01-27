The National Center of Meteorology expected the formation of fog and light haze this morning, Wednesday, in some interior and coastal areas, and the weather will become clear to partly cloudy at times, and the winds are northwest to northeasterly light to moderate in general and active at times during the day on the sea, the sea is medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light In the Sea of ​​Oman.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will witness fog and light haze in the morning in some interior and coastal areas, and the weather will be clear to partly cloudy at times, and temperatures tend to rise slightly in some northern and eastern regions … and the winds are northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, and the sea is light waves in the Gulf. Arab and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

On Friday, the weather will be humid, with an opportunity to form fog or light fog in the morning over some interior and western coastal areas, and it will become clear to partly cloudy at night in some western regions and islands, and the temperatures tend to be slightly higher and the winds are southeasterly to northeast, with light to moderate speed. And the sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Next Saturday will witness partly cloudy and sometimes dusty weather during the day, which will become healthy and humid at night, and the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate, and the sea is light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The weather next Sunday will be humid, with the possibility of light fog forming in the morning in some coastal areas. It becomes clear to partly cloudy and sometimes dusty, temperatures tend to drop to the west, and the winds are northwesterly light to moderate in speed and gradually active in the afternoon on the sea, and the sea is moderate waves gradually disturbed Afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.





