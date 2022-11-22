The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general to cloudy at times, with the formation of some cumulus clouds, especially to the east and north, and extend over some inland and coastal areas, accompanied by rain, and humid at night and Thursday morning over some western interior areas.
Winds are light to moderate, brisk at times. Its movement will be southeasterly, turning to northeasterly and northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.
The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, turbulent at times with clouds. While the first tide occurs at 12:05, the second tide at 01:14, the first tide at 19:00, and the second tide at 06:15.
In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light to medium, turbulent at times with clouds. The first tide occurs at 08:06, the second tide at 21:59, the first tide at 14:55, and the second tide at 03:34.
