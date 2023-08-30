The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds in the east in the afternoon that may be accompanied by rain, and it will be humid at night and Friday morning with the chance of fog or light mist forming on some coastal and inland areas .

Winds are southeasterly – northwesterly, ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is light to medium waves. While the first tide will occur at 14:12, the second tide at 01:11, the first tide at 19:01, and the second tide at 08:08.

Sea of ​​Oman, light to medium waves. The first tide occurs at 10:00, the second tide at 21:55, the first tide at 16:07, and the second tide at 04:10.