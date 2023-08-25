The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be generally fair, partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear in the east, and it will be humid at night and Sunday morning over some coastal and inland areas, with the chance of fog or light mist forming.

The winds are light to moderate in speed, becoming active at times during the day. It will be southeasterly to northwesterly, with a speed ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is light waves. While the first tide will occur at 19:23, and the second tide will occur at 04:42.

The Sea of ​​Oman is light to moderate and may become turbulent at times. While the first tide will occur at 24:15, the second tide at 18:07, the first tide at 02:11, and the second tide at 23:41.