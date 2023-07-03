The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast accompanied by light rain, with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas with a chance of fog or mist formation light.

Winds are light to moderate in speed, becoming active at times, causing dust during the day. Its movement is southwest-northwest, with a speed ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is light to medium waves, it may be disturbed at times during the day and west. While the first tide will occur at 15:05, the second tide at 01:18, the first tide at 08:22, and the second tide at 18:57.

The Sea of ​​Oman is light waves. While the first tide will occur at 10:53, the second tide at 21:51, the first tide at 16:41, and the second tide at 04:39.