The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather will be partly cloudy in general tomorrow, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast, which may be cumulus in the afternoon over the mountains, and temperatures will tend to drop, especially on the western coasts.

Winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, raising dust. Its movement is northwesterly, turning to southeasterly and northeasterly, and its speed ranges between 10-25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light. The first tide occurs at 19:32, the second tide at 05:53, the first tide at 12:05, and the second tide at 00:49.

In the Oman Sea, the waves are medium. The first tide occurs at 15:06, the second tide at 04:19, the first tide at 08:10, and the second tide at 22:27.