The National Center of Meteorology predicted that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, and humid at night and Monday morning over some areas.

Winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, causing dust during the day. It will be southwesterly – northwest, with a speed ranging from 10 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h.

The center stated, in its daily bulletin, that the Arabian Gulf will have medium waves, sometimes turbulent during the day. While the first tide will occur at 23:52, the second at 00:00, the first tide at 17:16, and the second at 07:42.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light waves. The first tide will occur at 09:26, the second at 20:01, the first tide at 14:57, and the second at 02:59.