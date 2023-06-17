The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, especially in the east, humid at night and Monday morning, with the possibility of light fog formation.

The winds are light to moderate in speed, becoming active at times during the day. It will be northwesterly, with a speed ranging from 10 to 25 km / h, reaching 30 km / h.

The Arabian Gulf is light waves. The first tide occurs at 14:30, the second tide at 00:53, the first tide at 07:45, and the second tide at 18:32.

The Sea of ​​Oman will be light waves. The first tide occurs at 10:40, the second tide at 21:05, the first tide at 16:17, and the second tide at 04:10.