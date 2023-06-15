The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, and winds are light to moderate in speed, and active at times during the day, causing dust and dust that may lead to low horizontal visibility.

The wind will be northwesterly, with a speed between 10 and 25, reaching 40 km/hr.

The Arabian Gulf is moderate to turbulent. While the first tide will occur at 23:09, the first tide at 17:12, and the second tide at 07:04.

Sea of ​​Oman, medium wave. The first tide will occur at 09:18, the second tide at 19:50, the first tide at 14:44, and the second tide at 02:58.