The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with light to moderate winds, which will be active at times during the day, causing dust.

Wind movement: southwesterly to northwesterly / 10 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf are light.. and the first tide occurs at 17:27, the second tide at 03:36, and the first tide at 10:24, and the tide The second at 21:18.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light.. and the first tide occurs at 13:15, the second tide at 00:33, the first tide at 19:21, and the second tide at 07:16.