The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear east and south in the afternoon.

The winds are light to moderate in speed, and their movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly / 10 to 20, reaching 30 km / h.

The weather in the Arabian Gulf is mild. The first tide occurs at 14:52, the second tide at 01:28, the first tide at 08:23, and the second tide at 19:07.

In the Oman Sea, the waves will be light. The first tide occurs at 11:07, the second tide at 21:58, the first tide at 16:49, and the second tide at 04:46.