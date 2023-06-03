The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy in the east, and temperatures will tend to rise gradually, and it will be humid at night and Monday morning over some coastal areas.

Winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, and will be southeasterly to northwesterly / 10 to 20, reaching 35 km/hr.

The Arabian Gulf is light waves. While the first tide will occur at 14:00, the second tide at 54:00, the first tide at 07:44, and the second tide at 18:33.

Sea of ​​Oman, light waves. While the first tide will occur at 10:24, the second tide at 21:10, the first tide at 16:00, and the second tide at 03:59.