Weather | Exceptionally warm weather is expected in the southern and central parts of the country

The temperature can rise to 14 degrees in the south-west. On Sunday it is already clearly cooler.

On Saturday there will be cloudy and sunny weather for a large part of the country. The southern and central parts of the country have been promised exceptionally warm weather.

“We are broadly around 12 degrees, and we may even reach 14 degrees in the southwesternmost part of the country. It’s really warm,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen.

However, the waves can be disturbed by strong gusts of wind. Strong winds arrive from the northwest, which, according to Keränen, especially hit the central parts of the country.

“Wind gusts can reach 15-20 meters per second. However, there is not as much wind in the south as in the central parts of Finland.”

According to Keränen, there may be snow and rain showers in the northern parts of the country.

According to Keränen, wind warnings have been issued for Saturday for all sea areas and the central and eastern parts of the country. The warnings continue until at least nine o’clock in the evening.

For Sundays temperatures are not expected to be as high as on Saturday. In the southern and central parts of the country, temperatures range between zero and plus eight degrees. Instead, in the northern parts of the country, it is around a few degrees below zero.

However, the weather will continue to be cloudy in a large part of the country on Sunday. Weak rains may occur in Lapland.

“There won’t be any strong winds on Sunday either, because high pressure will arrive in the country from the south,” says Keränen.

There are apparently no warnings for Sunday.