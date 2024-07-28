Weather | Exceptionally violent heavy rains hit the Baltic countries

Weather|Heavy rains caused by a rare strong low pressure will not reach Finland, says Foreca.

Baltic those heading ashore on Sunday and Monday should pack good rain gear. Chief Meteorologist Kristian Roine the weather service company Forecalta says that 100–150 millimeters of water can rain in the area during the day. This corresponds to about one and a half summer months of normal rainfall.

“The heaviest rains seem to fall around Latvia, the northern parts of Lithuania and the southern parts of Estonia. Very heavy rains are expected there during the next 24 hours”, says Roine.

For example, the coast of Latvia and Riga are likely to receive very heavy rains. Roine said early evening on Sunday that heavy rains are currently spreading in the Baltics.

“You can say that at the moment it has already rained in all the Baltic countries.”

The Finnish Meteorological Institute also published a corresponding forecast for the Baltics in the X message service.

Summer storm seems to be at its strongest in the Baltics during the night before Monday and Monday morning. However, according to Roinee, the heavy rains caused by the rare strong low pressure will not reach Finland and the wind will not increase to dangerous levels in the Gulf of Finland.

According to Roinee, the wind can blow about 10 meters per second in the Gulf of Finland and about 15 meters per second in the North Baltic Sea, which does not cause problems for shipping traffic, for example.

“A little bit of rain reaches the Gulf of Finland, but the storm’s low pressure will barely get more than a few drops to the (Finnish) south coast, for example. The rains stay pretty well on the Estonian side.”

The winds are reaching storm figures in the Baltics. On Foreca’s website let’s tell, that the gust peaks in the Gulf of Riga and the coastal strip of northern Latvia around Riga can be over 30 meters per second. Such strong wind gusts can cause trees to fall over a wide area and power outages.

According to Roinee, however, heavy rains are a bigger problem than strong winds.

“Such amounts of rain easily cause flooding,” he says.

Heavy rains will not bother tourists in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for long. According to Roine, strong low pressure will move to the Russian side during Monday and will weaken quite quickly.

Read more: Warm summer days for a whole week in southern Finland, the temperature drops in other parts of the country