Saturday, October 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | Exceptionally high humidity now molds clothes and breaks parquet floors – Property managers tell you how to avoid damage

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | Exceptionally high humidity now molds clothes and breaks parquet floors – Property managers tell you how to avoid damage

Exceptionally high humidity can be seen in many apartments this autumn. Property managers tell about swelling parquet floors and even moldy wardrobes. However, it is possible to control the humidity in the home.

Laundry they don’t take to dry but lie wet on the rack day after day. A swollen front door has to be jerked furiously to get it open. The parquet floor in the apartment also creaks strangely.

The reason is in the humidity of the air, which causes many things. It’s on its way now, as it always is in autumn – this autumn especially.

#Weather #Exceptionally #high #humidity #molds #clothes #breaks #parquet #floors #Property #managers #avoid #damage

See also  Return of PMMP | Anonymous meme account Pieruperse knew about PMMP's return before anyone else - What is it about?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Turkey | Turkey carried out new airstrikes against the Syrian Kurds

Turkey | Turkey carried out new airstrikes against the Syrian Kurds

Recommended

No Result
View All Result