Weather | Exceedings of 20 degrees are under a rock: in some parts of the country the temperature can drop to 12 degrees

Weather|You can prepare for rain in the coming days almost all over the country.

For the rains there is no end in sight this week. Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Ari-Juhani Punkka says that you can prepare for rain in the coming days almost all over the country.

According to Punka, thunderstorms can occur on Tuesday in the southern and central parts of the country.

“If rain and thunderstorms hit built-up areas, there may also be a possibility of small-scale flooding.”

In rainy areas, the weather is cool. According to Punka, it is the coolest in Northeast Finland and eastern Lapland, where the temperature can drop to 12–14 degrees.

During Tuesday, the sunniest areas can be found in the Satakunta and Varsinais-Suomi regions. There, the temperature can rise to over 20 degrees.

According to Punka, the rains will increase as the week progresses and the 20 degree crossings are under a rock.

Rain showers can be avoided for the rest of the week in northernmost Lapland.

According to Punka, the strong low pressure that ravaged the Baltic Sea seems to weaken and move eastward during the next day.