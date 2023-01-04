Long-lasting heat waves with peaks of up to 40°C, drought (especially in central-southern Italy), and extreme weather events

The news is important: from next Spring he will be back very strong El Niño. This climatic turning point risks having consequences for the whole of 2023 which promises to be crazy from a thermal point of view, but not only.

But what is it and why is it so important? La Niña – explains www.ilmeteo.it – ​​cyclically alternates with the opposite phenomenon, El Niño, sometimes even interspersed with neutral conditions. These are large-scale phenomena observed on the surface of the tropical, central and eastern Pacific Ocean and capable of influencing global weather and climate conditions. Experts call this variation ENSO (El Niño-Southern Oscillation). The cycles that characterize this phenomenon have a duration ranging from approximately 2 to 6/7 years. La Niña ed El Niño are respectively a cooling and warming of the ocean surface. During a Niña episode, the waters are 1/3 degrees colder than normal, while in the Niño phases they are 1-3 degrees warmer.

The most worrying anomaly concerns precisely this aspect: in the last two years La Niña has dominated the scene on a global level and, according to the classic scheme, global temperatures should have dropped. And instead the opposite happened, 2022 was the hottest year ever since the data were recorded weather forecast. This fact leads us to think that the ongoing global warming due to human activities now plays such an important role as to cancel the effects of these immense climatic mechanisms. But what will happen then when the effects of a galloping global warming will be added to those due to El Niño?

Well, NOAA, the US agency that deals with oceanic and atmospheric dynamics, has just announced that the surface waters of the Pacific Ocean are warming beyond expectations, giving rise to the phenomenon known as El Niño. The map confirms this anomaly with values ​​that will be well above the climatic averages (red color in the middle of the ocean, off the coasts of South America). Warming of the surface waters of the Pacific waters (red color) Warming of the surface waters of the waters of the Pacific (red color).

