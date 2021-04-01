Thursday, April 1, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather Easter is mostly celebrated in the warm signs of spring, but snow and sleet can also come.

by admin
April 1, 2021
in World
0

Easter is mostly celebrated in the warm readings of spring. Good Friday Cloudy. The temperature ranges from 3 to 7 degrees, in the north it is cooler.

“There may also be snow and sleet in some places. However, the rainfall is very low, ”the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute tells STT. Iiris Viljamaa.

On Saturday, temperatures will remain largely like Good Friday, but the day will be sunnier and partly sunnier than Friday.

Especially in the west, Sunday can be warmer than the previous days. During the day, the south-westerly wind intensifies somewhat, with scattered rains spreading from the west to the north.

“In the provinces of Lapland, there is a small risk that the rains may affect the driving road, mostly they come as snow. But the accumulations are mainly in the order of a few cents, ”Viljamaa says.

.
#Weather #Easter #celebrated #warm #signs #spring #snow #sleet

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

It's Maundy Thursday: in which autonomous community is it a party?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.