Weather Easter is mostly celebrated in the warm signs of spring, but snow and sleet can also come.

Easter is mostly celebrated in the warm readings of spring. Good Friday Cloudy. The temperature ranges from 3 to 7 degrees, in the north it is cooler.

“There may also be snow and sleet in some places. However, the rainfall is very low, ”the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute tells STT. Iiris Viljamaa.

On Saturday, temperatures will remain largely like Good Friday, but the day will be sunnier and partly sunnier than Friday.

Especially in the west, Sunday can be warmer than the previous days. During the day, the south-westerly wind intensifies somewhat, with scattered rains spreading from the west to the north.

“In the provinces of Lapland, there is a small risk that the rains may affect the driving road, mostly they come as snow. But the accumulations are mainly in the order of a few cents, ”Viljamaa says.