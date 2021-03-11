The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be dusty and partly cloudy sometimes tomorrow Friday, and partly dusty and partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy on Saturday, especially in the north and on the islands.

He mentioned that the winds will be southwesterly on Friday, moderate to active speed, causing dust and dust, leading to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, and a significant rise in temperatures, turning on the last Friday night to northwesterly moderate to active speed and sometimes strong on the sea on Saturday, be exciting and loaded with dust And dust leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, and a significant decrease in temperatures, especially in the west.

He stated that the sea will be average waves in the Arabian Gulf, gradually turbulent to the west another night on Friday and Saturday morning, it will generally be turbulent on Saturday and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman on Friday, and it will become moderate to turbulent sometimes on Saturday.