Weather | During the weekend, it will become clearer towards Sunday

Weather|Already today in the north it is possible to get close to warm temperatures, but in the central parts of the country there may still be showers and thunderstorms.

The weekend the weather starts to be unstable almost all over the country. Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Iris Idoko tells STT that pouta is only available in the northernmost Lapland municipalities of Inari and Utsjoki. There are plenty of rain and thunderstorms in most parts of the country.

Low pressure will move towards the southeast during Saturday. Due to this, thunderstorm and heavy rain warnings have been issued in the southern and southeastern parts of the country.

Already today in the north it is possible to get close to warm temperatures, but the central parts of the country can still experience rain and thunderstorms. In the south, the weather remains unstable.

However, according to the Meteorologist on duty, this is also changing.

“Next week it will also warm up in the southern parts,” says Idoko.