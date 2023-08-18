Friday, August 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | During the weekend, France is preparing for even the deadliest heat of all time

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | During the weekend, France is preparing for even the deadliest heat of all time

It will be over 40 degrees in places in France for the weekend.

in France the authorities are preparing for the expected deadly heat over the weekend, as temperatures are believed to rise above 40 degrees in places such as southern France. According to some meteorologists, the worst heat wave in the country could even be on the horizon.

In Paris, the temperature is expected to rise to 35 degrees.

French On Thursday, the government held a crisis meeting on preparing for the heat of the Prime Minister Elisabeth Bornen under. In addition to Borne, at least the ministers of the interior, health, agriculture and transport took part in the meeting.

Last summer’s heat caused more than 4,800 premature deaths in France, according to the health authorities.

The sweltering heat is expected to continue in France well into next week.

#Weather #weekend #France #preparing #deadliest #heat #time

See also  HS Helsinki | The Kaisantunnel site will be moved to the Helsinki railway station, the walk will now be longer on different tracks
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Moraes authorizes breach of bank secrecy by Bolsonaro and Michelle

Moraes authorizes breach of bank secrecy by Bolsonaro and Michelle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result