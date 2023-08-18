Weather | During the weekend, France is preparing for even the deadliest heat of all time

It will be over 40 degrees in places in France for the weekend.

in France the authorities are preparing for the expected deadly heat over the weekend, as temperatures are believed to rise above 40 degrees in places such as southern France. According to some meteorologists, the worst heat wave in the country could even be on the horizon.

In Paris, the temperature is expected to rise to 35 degrees.

French On Thursday, the government held a crisis meeting on preparing for the heat of the Prime Minister Elisabeth Bornen under. In addition to Borne, at least the ministers of the interior, health, agriculture and transport took part in the meeting.

Last summer’s heat caused more than 4,800 premature deaths in France, according to the health authorities.

The sweltering heat is expected to continue in France well into next week.