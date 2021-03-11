The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather will be dusty and partly cloudy sometimes tomorrow Friday, and partly dusty and partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy on Saturday, especially in the north and on the islands.

The center said that the winds will be southwesterly tomorrow, and they will be moderate to brisk, causing dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in the horizontal visibility and there is a noticeable rise in temperatures. It will turn last tomorrow night into a moderate northwest to active speed and sometimes strong on the sea on Saturday, and it will be exciting and loaded with dust and dust that leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, and a marked decrease in temperatures, especially in the west.

He pointed out that the sea will be medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and it will gradually disturb to the west, tomorrow night and Saturday morning. And it becomes generally turbulent on Saturday, and it will be light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman tomorrow, and it becomes moderate to turbulent sometimes on Saturday.