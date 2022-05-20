Weather Dry weather continues over the weekend – warnings of forest and grass fires are still widespread

The harvest wishes of wild berries are put to the test when the night frost and frost visit.

Dry the weather continues in Finland over the weekend. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued extensive warnings about the danger of forest and grass fires.

On Saturday, a forest fire warning is in force in seven southern provinces from Kymenlaakso and Päijät-Häme in the area bordering Satakunta and in Åland. Grass fires are warned in the western part of Northern Ostrobothnia and in Maritime Lapland.

On Sunday, the warning of wildfires is otherwise similar, except that the forest fire warning also extends to the province of Ostrobothnia and Southern Ostrobothnia.

Cold nights can start to be so close to summer time the risk of wild berry blooms. On the weekend, frost in Lapland and night frosts in Eastern Finland may be measured at night, said a meteorologist on duty Tuukka Keränen To STT.

Although the weather has been dry, the terrain in Finland is not drier than usual according to Keränen. This is also indicated by the fact that there are flood warnings on both Saturday and Sunday. They have been given to the municipalities of Pudasjärvi and Kuusamo.

“Rain may only be received on weekends in Lapland, even there with low levels of deafness,” Keränen added.

Temperatures on Saturdays in southern and central Finland are typical of the season at 12–16 degrees. On Sunday, the temperature may rise slightly, but the 20-degree limit will hardly be broken, according to Keränen.

Finland’s southern sea areas have been warned on Saturday of light winds and high waves.

If the situation does not change from what was estimated on Friday, at the beginning of next week the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s forest and grass fire warnings will expand to new provinces on Monday and Tuesday.