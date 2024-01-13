Weather | Driving weather turns bad in the western part of the country

Snowfall is expected in the area extending from the Turku region to Southern Lapland.

Driving weather becomes bad in the western part of the country due to snowfall and blowing snow, warns Fintraffic's road traffic center.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the low pressure area arriving in Finland will spread snow from the west starting in the morning. Snowfall is expected in the area extending from the Turku region to Southern Lapland.

Temperatures are between 5 and 15 degrees Celsius today. In Lapland, temperatures hover around 15 degrees below zero and in some places even around 30 degrees below zero.