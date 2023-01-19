Weather | Driving weather is bad or very bad in a large part of Finland

Snowfall and snowy road surfaces worsen traffic conditions.

Driving weather today is bad or very bad in a large part of Finland, besides which a flood warning is in effect in the west and south. Snowfall and snowy road surfaces worsen traffic conditions.

In the morning, the Finnish Meteorological Institute issued a warning of very bad driving weather for Uusimaa and six provinces in the southeast and east of the country. In addition, the driving weather can be bad in Kainuu and the province of Central Finland.

The flood warning is valid in Uusimaa, Satakunta, Varsinais-Suomi, Ostrobothnia province and Kanta-Hämee.