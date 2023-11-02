Weather | Driving weather becomes very bad in some parts of the country

The rains will slowly move to the Russian side during the morning and afternoon.

For Thursdays warnings of bad and very bad driving weather have been issued in many places.

Due to the snowfall, the Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a warning of very bad driving weather for the western part of Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuise. The warning lasts until Thursday morning.

Due to frozen road surfaces, warnings of bad driving weather are issued in Satakunta, Varsinais-Suomi, Kanta-Hämee, Päijät-Hämee, South Karelia and South Savo.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, four to ten centimeters of snow will fall in North Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, North Savo and North Karelia on the night before Thursday. These warnings are also valid until Thursday morning.

The rains will slowly move to the Russian side during the morning and afternoon. Eastern Finland may still get some snow on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, it will be 1–3 degrees Celsius in the southern part of the country, between 2 and 1 degree Celsius in the middle of the country, and 2–7 degrees Celsius in the northern part of the country. In northern Lapland, it can be ten degrees below zero.