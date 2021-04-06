Weather Driving poor again on Wednesday in much of the country, with snow or sleet

Motorists and to the annoyance of other road users, the road is still bad in a large part of the country due to snow or sleet, on Wednesday, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

In addition, a Flood Warning has been issued for Central Ostrobothnia and the western part of Northern Ostrobothnia. Rivers can flood fields and cut off local roads.

Also on Tuesday, bad weather made road traffic difficult. There were accidents in different parts of the country, the worst of which happened in Närpiö, Ostrobothnia. There, the driver of a passenger car died in a crash with the truck. The truck driver injured his leg in the accident.

Three people were injured in a beak crash in a car and ambulance in Siuntio, Uusimaa. According to police, a car in traffic on summer tires drifted into the lane of oncoming traffic and collided with an ambulance in an emergency drive. There were no patients on board in the ambulance at the time of the incident.