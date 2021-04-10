Weather Driving conditions are bad in many places today

In the morning and during the day, a warning of bad driving conditions has been issued in several provinces.

In Northern Finland the road is bad today due to snowfall until the evening, warns the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“In southern Lapland, up to 15 cents of snow has fallen in places, so the road can be really slippery,” says On Twitter Lapland Rescue Department.

In the morning and during the day, a warning about bad driving conditions has also been given to Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso, and partly also to Satakunta, Kanta- and Päijät-Häme, Varsinais-Suomi, Pirkanmaa, Central Finland and Southern and Northern Savonia. Snow or sleet will make driving in these areas difficult.

In Kainuu, Uusimaa, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia, the wind can be strong until the afternoon. In a gust, the wind speed can be up to 20 meters per second.

Towards evening, the weather will rain and partly become clearer.