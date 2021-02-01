The weather in Germany remains extreme: snow masses and strong floods are followed by considerable black ice – including a Katwarn message. The news ticker.

Update from February 1st, 7.10 p.m .: As a result of the persistent rain is even that in Büdingen in Hessen historic old town under water devices. Reason was a Dam break. Meanwhile, in Koblenz partially flooded the fairground and the campsite. In Cologne and Dusseldorf are already no longer accessible. And further adversity threatens: the Rhine and Main are recorded rising water levels. Accordingly, the situation in large cities such as Koblenz, Mainz, Cologne and Düsseldorf could worsen. Also in Leipzig the water of the White Elster threatens to overflow its banks. In view of the further forecast thaw, adversity threatens here.

Again and again, however, citizens take the weather situation lightly, like RTL reported. So be one Cyclist on a flooded path carried away by the current been, so that the ultimately completely exhausted man be saved with the help of a thermal imaging camera had to. Because he capsized with his canoe was, a 49-year-old had to be pulled from the old Rhine near Rastatt.

Update from February 1st, 2.30 p.m .: During the week it gets mild in the South of Germany. But currently still means: Occasionally strong thaw between Black Forest and the Allgäu.

Weather in Germany: Extreme temperature differences between north and south

The German Weather Service (DWD) therefore continues to warn black ice and smoothness from Northwest up to the southeast, for example in the low mountain ranges of central Germany between the Hunsrück and the Ore Mountains and the Bavarian Forest.

Meanwhile they are Temperature differences in Germany according to the portal wetter.net this monday sometimes very blatant. During the afternoon, as of 2.30 p.m., in the Hanseatic cities Hamburg and Bremen was -1 degree cold and it was only 1 degree in Berlin, the temperatures climbed in Munich (up to 7 degrees) and in Stuttgart (up to 8 degrees).

This trend is expected to intensify in the coming days when in the south Temperatures around 12 degrees are expected, they will stagnate around freezing in the north. The dangers of black ice and floods remain Germany So for now (unfortunately) received.

Covered in snow: The Riepenburger Mühle Boreas in Kirchwerder in Vier- und Marschlande near Hamburg. © IMAGO / Christian Ohde

Weather in Germany: Katwarn triggers due to strong black ice danger

First report from February 1st: Munich – huge Snow crowds, strongly rising river levels because of thaw and Flood, and now that too: On Monday (February 1st) the streets are in Germany partly very smooth. That is why the disaster warning system also has Katwarn triggered.

“Owing to freezing rain or drizzle black ice has to be expected widespread, ”says the website of Katwarn. It is also explained and warned in a drastic choice of words: “There are severe disabilities in road and rail traffic. Avoid Driving! Stay in the house! “

The warning applies until this Monday noon. Meanwhile, at least that sounds Flood risk in the Southwest Germany further down. So reported the Flood forecast center Baden-Württemberg in the morning falling pengel levels throughout Baden-Württemberg, both on Danube, Rhine as well as in Greater Lake Constance area and Allgäu.

At the weekend, for example, it was on the Dreisam in the Black Forest or on the Schussen and Argen in Upper Swabia and on the Rhine on the Swiss border, there were sometimes strong floods.

Weather in Germany: By the weekend it will be very mild in the south

According to wetter.net should the Rainfall until the middle of the week – and it should be really mild in the south of the republic. For example, it should be up to 14 degrees warm in Stuttgart by Saturday.

Follow all developments on the Weather in Germany here in News ticker. (pm)

