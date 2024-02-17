Weather: snow and rain with the arrival of cold air in Italy

Rain is back and… Snow. Over the next week, as many as 2 cyclones will end up on a collision course with Italy, causing the end of yet another long phase of atmospheric static, practically a trend in this winter season. The website www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

We'll tell you right away, the second part of February will be much more dynamic and unstable due to the influx of currents cold descending from Northern Europe which will also favor a drop in temperatures, immediately after the early Spring that awaits us in the next few hours. Already between Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th February the weather conditions are expected to worsen with rainfall in particular in the Center-South and on the two largest islands due to the passage of a first cyclone which will deepen over our seas.

Given the rather strong contrasts between different air masses, we do not exclude the risk of intense phenomena including thunderstorms. But be careful, this will not be the disturbance strongest of the week: in fact, another one is expected from Friday 23 February, much more intense and destined to cause abundant rainfall and intense snowfall in the mountains. The second cyclone will also hit the North with increasingly widespread and locally heavy rainfall. Pay particular attention to Eastern Liguria and the Alps, where snowfall may also occur above 1000-1200 meters above sea level.