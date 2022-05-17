Weather Does the tropical weather phenomenon freeze the Finnish summer? This is what La Niña has been up to for two years

During the La Niña weather phenomenon, the average global temperature has been observed to fall.

Spring has been slow in Finland this year. At the same time, the La Niña weather phenomenon, which has been cooling down since 2020, shows no signs of deteriorating. With this phenomenon, the average global temperature has been observed to decrease.

La Niña originates in the Pacific Ocean as the eastern ocean cools as the east winds intensify. Forecan meteorologist Markus Mäntykannas according to about half of the globe studied to react to the phenomenon.

“This phenomenon has been proven to affect the Pacific, namely Asia and the Americas. There, these effects are visible and can be predicted, ”says Mäntykannas.

Finland There are few studies on the effects of La Niña. According to the pine stock, however, the weather phenomenon increases the probabilities of colder weather, and recent winters in Finland have followed this pattern.

“Although it is challenging to say about the effects of this phenomenon in Finland, it is noteworthy that under the influence of La Niña, we have also had very snowy winters.”

Although La Niña is mainly affected in the Pacific, effects such as this phenomenon may have been reflected in Europe.

“This past winter was really interesting, as there were very cool weather in many places in Europe. There is no certainty as to whether La Niña is the cause of the cold, but its effects can still be considered,” says Mäntykannas.

Future the summer will be the third consecutive summer under La Niña. According to the pine stock, the effects of the phenomenon in the transition to the summer season are slightly different than in winter.

“In the holiday destinations favored by Finns, for example in Southeast Asia, the rains may continue for a really long time in the winter. In contrast, summers in the southern United States have been really dry. ”

According to Mäntykannas, it is almost impossible to make an assessment of whether a weather phenomenon affects the Finnish summer weather, or whether it even has an effect. Utilizing the statistics, however, the pine stock concludes that summer temperatures during the La Niña phenomenon have, on average, been slightly lower than usual.

Although the warm spring days have been expected this year, however, there is an opportunity this week to get to enjoy the sun.

Meteorologist Jenna Salmisen According to the report, the warm wind will turn towards Finland on Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to rise.

“Until now, colder air mass has affected Finland, and warm air has flowed west. However, a small breeze of heat is coming to Finland on Wednesday, so you can enjoy the wettest weather here, ”says Salminen.

According to Salminen, the warm weather seems to remain mainly in the southern and western parts of Finland.

“On Wednesday, there is a divisive situation in Finland, when it is still cold in the northern part, and it can be as high as 15–20 degrees in the southwestern part of Finland.”

However, the rainy weather changes over the weekend to rain and colder weather.

“In the middle of the week, we get to enjoy this small and warm breeze, but as we move towards the weekend, it changes to a humid breeze, and Cloudiness begins to increase again,” says Salminen.