Weather Do you still remember the weather on your graduation day? See the HS machine in what weather the summer vacation has started in different years

HS has been collecting meteorological data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute for school graduation days since 1959 in four cities, Helsinki, Turku, Jyväskylä and Rovaniemi.

Yesterday schoolchildren rushed for summer vacations in sunny and almost hot summer weather.

Do you still remember whether your graduation day was spent in a suffocating heat or a miserable downpour? And has a school graduation weekend since childhood been particularly memorable due to the weather?

Now you no longer have to rely solely on fragile memories. HS has been collecting meteorological data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute for school graduation days since 1959. You can see what kind of weather has been celebrated in different years.

The data are from four weather observation stations across Finland: Kaisaniemi in Helsinki, Turku and Jyväskylä airports and Apuka in Rovaniemi.

Elementary school regulation according to the students ’school work is decided on the last working day of the 22nd week. In practice, this means that the closing day can be no earlier than 29 May and no later than 5 June.

This year, the school ended at the latest possible time. The last closing day was celebrated so late in 2010 and before that in 1999.

Prior to the primary school ordinance, which entered into force in August 1985, school always ended on the last working day of May, with 31 exceptions.

In the metropolitan area school graduation day was last celebrated in the heat of June 1995.

That closing day was one of the hottest in recent history in the whole country: in Jyväskylä, the temperature rose to 28.4 degrees at its best.

“A hot summer day and a hippo accompanied the students on holiday in Helsinki,” HS headlined his story with the capital’s festive humor.

Since then, the warm air has coincided with the decision of the schools at least in 2009, 2013 and 2016, although in the former year the happy summer weather changed to cold and torrential rain as soon as the holidays began.

The rain caused the school leavers to pack up in Helsinki in 2005 for the Railway Station, among others.

Helsinki’s wettest closing day was an exceptionally wet summer in 2005. The 16.1 millimeters of rain on the festive Saturday had already been accustomed to on the previous Tuesday, when 26.2 millimeters of rain was measured in Kaisaniemi during the day.

“Rain moved the celebrating schoolchildren underground,” he told of the next day’s HS packers packing into the Station Tunnel, among other places.

HS: n The coldest closing day of the database collected by Rovaniemi is, as expected, from Rovaniemi. In 1993, the temperature rose to five plus degrees at best during the day.

Also in 2017, the last school week in Rovaniemi was spent in unusually cold weather near 6–7 degrees.

In Helsinki, the closing day temperature has never fallen below ten degrees during the period under review. Even in Turku only once, in 1975, and in Jyväskylä only in that year and the year before.

Turku schoolchildren and students have generally been able to enjoy the warmest holiday start in the cities included in the database. The difference to Helsinki has often been significant. Jyväskylä has also often started a summer holiday in more summery weather than Helsinki.

Spring Festival at Helsinki’s Tehtaankatu Elementary School in 1962. Despite the sunshine, the first week of the holidays was celebrated in unusually cold weather at that time.

At the beginning of the summer 1998 holidays, it was cool but dry all over the country, so the celebrants were on the move in large numbers, for example in the center of Helsinki.