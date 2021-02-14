Weather Do you look particularly shiny? The observation is correct and is due to radiation cooling

Prolonged high pressure brought a white winter landscape to the south coast, where it has already begun to get used to endless November. The radiant cooling that comes with the frosts makes the earth glow like a sea of ​​diamonds.

Snow, lots of snow, a long period of frost and ice on the sea. Space to walk, clear snow cover, pure white scenery, diamond-glowing rubs and light after endless November.

Southern Finns have been able to enjoy the snow and frosts this winter, a decent winter. This has not been experienced in the Helsinki region for years.

With the frosts, the snowy ground has turned into a sea of ​​diamonds. The glow of snow also has a name, radiant cooling.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the phenomenon occurs when on clear nights the moisture that evaporates from the deeper, ie warmer, snow layer freezes immediately after reaching the surface. Ice crystals form that sparkle in the sun.

Radiation cooling is always formed in winter when it is clear, says the meteorologist Eveliina Tuovinen From the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Now it has been clear for a long time, as has the frost.

The light therapy and the winter landscape all the way to the south coast have been made possible above all by the winter high pressure.

“Last winter, we didn’t see a glimpse of it,” Tuovinen says.

Mean temperature has been well on the frosty side for over three weeks. The last cold period of frost was in Helsinki last ten years ago.

“The first half of February was last colder in Southern Finland in 2012, in Lapland and Northeast Finland in 2019,” says Tuovinen.

There has also been enough snow. In the Helsinki region, similar cinemas are rare, as according to Tuovinen, the last amount of snow was in 2013. However, the exception is very local, as the corresponding snow winter in the northern part of Uusimaa was in 2019.

Now the special nature of the situation is emphasized by the fact that the winter of 2019–2020 in Helsinki was less snowy than any winter since 1911.

The difference to the winter of a year ago is huge, as golf was played in the Helsinki metropolitan area in January last year. Compare winters with image pairs collected by HS here: Snowiest for over 10 years

Snow also affects the ice situation. Snow mass on the ice slows the hardening of the ice.

The most load-bearing is steel ice, which is dark bluish and glassy. It is formed directly from water. The minimum load-bearing steel ice thickness for a person traveling alone is at least five centimeters, preferably ten.

In inland waters, the thickest ice cover is in Kilpisjärvi, where the ice thickness was measured to be 64 centimeters on Wednesday, according to data compiled by the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke). ice thickness observations. There was 38 centimeters of ice in Lake Inari, 27–32 in Päijänne, 23 in Lauritsala in Saimaa and 31 in Lake Tuusulanjärvi.

The thickness of sea ice, in turn, is recorded weather Institute, according to which the inland bays are beginning to be bearing capacity throughout the coast.

Solid ice is especially found in the northern part of the Gulf of Bothnia, where there is 50 cents of ice in some places. Solid ice is sea ice that is permanently near the coast and attached to islands, reefs, or shoals.

On Friday, February 12, the inner archipelago of the Archipelago Sea had 5 to 20 centimeters thick solid ice and thin ice outside. The western Gulf of Finland had 10–25 centimeters of solid ice in the inland archipelago and the eastern Gulf of Finland had 15–30 cents of solid ice.

Dangerous places for outdoor enthusiasts on sea ice are especially the surroundings of shipping lanes and the platforms of bridges.

They vary winters and drastically changing weather have come to stay in Finland. Climate change mainly affects winters, which have already shortened in both parts of northern Finland.

According to Tuovinen, winters have clearly warmed up over the past 30 years. This is especially evident in southern Finland, where the amount of snow has decreased. In addition, the snow time has been shortened.

“However, the variability of the weather will remain in the future,” says Tuovinen.

Snowy winters will continue in the future, as will water-rich winters like last winter. Precipitation in the northern hemisphere has increased overall.

Finland’s climate is gradually becoming more European.

“What is now around Poland is gradually rising for us.”