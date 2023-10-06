Home page World

These Ethiopian children fled because of hunger. © picture alliance / Elias Meseret/dpa | Elias Meseret

Weather disasters exacerbated by climate change are turning many children into refugees. The UN presents dramatic figures.

New York – According to scientists, heat waves and extreme weather are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change. And therefore also natural disasters. There are currently forest fires again due to heat on the holiday island of Tenerife. Such events also force millions of children to flee.

The United Nations (UN) has now presented a frightening report on this. According to the UN Children’s Fund, between 2016 and 2021 UNICEF 43 million minors have left their homes at least temporarily due to extreme weather conditions related to the climate crisis. That’s around 20,000 children per day.

Climate change: tens of millions of children on the run due to weather disasters

There are probably many more who had to flee because of floods, storms, droughts and forest fires. The numbers are just “the tip of the iceberg,” said co-author Laura Healy to the AFP news agency. The number of children displaced by drought is “radically under-reported” because these displacements “occur less suddenly and are therefore more difficult to record.” In 2019, Unicef ​​reported that 50 million children worldwide were on the run or homeless.

In the six years recorded, it was mainly children who were out China and the Philippines most affected. According to the Unicef ​​report, in proportion to the total population, storms affected minors in small island states such as Vanuatu the most. Floods had the greatest impact in Somalia and South Sudan. These two natural disasters are responsible for 95 percent of all displacements.

Climate-related displacement “harrowing experience” according to UNICEF director for children

UNICEF director Catherine Russell complained that displacement can be traumatic for children and young people. “The escape may have saved their lives, but it is a very harrowing experience. As the effects of climate change become ever greater, climate-related refugee movements will also increase.” The knowledge is there to meet the escalating challenge, said Russell. “But we act far too slowly.”

According to Unicef ​​forecasts, climate change-increased weather disasters such as floods and river overflows could lead to 96 million child displacements over the next 30 years, and hurricanes to 10.3 million. Storm surges could trigger 7.2 million child displacements, according to the report. In 2023, more and more unaccompanied minors dared to flee Africa across the Mediterranean. (mt)