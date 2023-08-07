Weather | Depeche Mode’s concert in Helsinki’s Kaisaniemi park has been canceled due to an approaching storm

According to Live Nation, a replacement concert will not be organized at another time.

BRITISH band Depeche Mode’s Tuesday gig in Helsinki’s Kaisaniemi park has been canceled due to weather conditions, says the gig organizer Live Nation on their website.

“Forecast weather conditions, such as strong local gusts and rain and thunderstorms, cause significant hazards that make the safe construction of the event and the organization of the event as originally scheduled impossible,” Live Nation informs.

Promoter of Live Nation Scott Lavender tells HS that they have been following the weather reports for several days now.

“The forecasts have changed, but there are still strong winds, and they are a risk,” Lavender tells HS.

According to Lavender, the performance stage is already ready, but everything else, i.e. sets, video screens, sound equipment, instruments, has yet to be set up. All the trucks and elements were there, but construction could not be started safely with the predicted wind strengths.

“It’s not just about the show time, but also about building the show. Problems in one part affect the whole event.”

So today at lunchtime the organizers decided to cancel the gig.

“We have tried to base the decision on facts. It’s hard to predict the weather, but the closer you get, the more accurate it gets. With this forecast, we could not proceed with the construction safely and unfortunately we had to cancel,” says Lavender.

Live Nation says that he had discussions with the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency, i.e. Tukes, and the rescue authorities.

“The weather conditions predicted for the night between Monday and Tuesday and for Tuesday pose a significant risk that could endanger the safety of our employees, the public and our production,” Live Nation says in a press release.

According to Live Nation, a replacement concert will not be organized at another time. Ticketmaster will refund the money to those who bought the ticket.

