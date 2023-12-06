Two days of respite from the bad weather, but from Friday 8th, the day of the Immaculate Conception and the beginning of the long weekend, a new cyclone according to the weather forecast will bring a lot of rain and once again snow, even on the plains.

Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it explains what it could happen during the three days of the Immaculate Conception. The conditional is a must as the trajectory of the cyclone that will bring bad weather back to Italy could undergo changes and therefore modify the forecast. Meanwhile, on Wednesday and Thursday there will be a rise in high pressure and Mistral winds will blow. The two days will be largely stable and the rain will only affect the Tyrrhenian coasts of Calabria and Sicily.

Everything will change from Friday 8in fact the unstable North Atlantic currents will plunge into the Mediterranean Sea giving rise to a cyclone that should descend quickly from the Ligurian Sea towards Sardinia and finally Sicily, all in 24 hours. If the trajectory just described were to be confirmed, the precipitation will first hit the North-West, especially Val d’Aosta, Piedmont and Liguria with the snow falling down to the plains of Piedmont, occasionally lower Lombardy and also western Emilia, then it will widely affect the Sardinia and Sicily in the late evening. Instead, it will rain a little in the rest of Lombardy, Emilia and more rarely in Tuscany and Lazio. Temperatures, after the slight increase on Wednesday and Thursday, will fall again in all regions.

Over the weekend the cyclone will definitively abandon Italy with the latest rains, on Saturday, on the Major Islands and southern Calabria, there will be good weather elsewhere. Sunday, however, will pass with mostly sunny weather thanks to the arrival of the anticyclone, the great absentee of late November and early December. The high pressure will manage to conquer a large portion of the Mediterranean basin, also incorporating a large part of our country, only in the North will there be some rain.

IN DETAIL

Wednesday 6. In the north: cloudy skies. Middle: Mostly stable and sunny. In the south: irregular clouds, some rain on the lower Tyrrhenian Sea.

Thursday 7. In the north: good weather prevailing. Middle: sunny. In the south: showers in the lower Tyrrhenian Sea, sunny elsewhere.

Friday 8. In the north: it gets worse with snow on the plains in Piedmont. In the center: increasing clouds, rain in Sardinia. In the south: towards the evening it worsens in Sicily.

Trend: Saturday with last rain in the South, sunny Sunday.