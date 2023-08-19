Summer is about to close. According to forecasts, these we are experiencing will be the last days of scorching heat. September is now around the corner, but before tearing up the August sheet, there is a date to mark for those who anxiously await the lowering of temperatures. To make happy millions of Italians, now exhausted by the heat, the oncoming cyclone will take care of it: “Poppea”. Incoming rains, storms and even snow on the peaks. In short, the word “end” in advance of summer 2023 which sees the peak of the heat this weekend.

The new perturbation of Atlantic origin should reach Italy around the end of August, around the 26-27th of the month according to forecasts. The dates to mark in red on the calendar, however, are those of August 30-31, when a charge of violent storms will reach our country. The central-northern regions are at greatest risk, where there could be severe storms and violent hailstorms.