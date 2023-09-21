Weather, rain and temperatures dropping





WEEKEND disturbed: between Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th Autumn will break in with the “equinoctial cyclone”.

First, a necessary premise: the seasons never change out of the blue. Transition phases are often characterized by sudden transitions from cold to heat (or vice versa) with an alternation of situations that can even last for weeks (the classic periods in which you don’t really know how to dress!). The website www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

This turbulent process is known to experts and in weather jargon as “cyclone (or storm) equinoctial“: a name that is not exactly academic, but universally accepted and which leaves no room for doubt. The rainfall, in these phases, can be intense and abundant, the winds quite lively and dangerous storm surges can even occur.

Our gaze is turned to the beginning ofAstronomical autumn (this year it will take place on Saturday 23 September) when a dangerous configuration will form capable of bringing heavy rain, gale-force winds and also a sharp drop in temperatures, especially in the maximum values ​​(up to 10°C less in some regions).

As often happens with this type of entry disturbed the cold air will cause the formation of a cyclone which will isolate itself on our seas causing a phase of intense bad weather with significant precipitation, even in the form of a storm during Saturday 23rd, first in the North, then rapidly extending to the Center and Campania (risk of storms) and Sicily. By the end of the night, the worsening will also reach the southern peninsula.

Finally, maximum attention to the day of Sunday 24 when the bad weather will continue to persist in the North East, in a large part of the Center-South and especially in Romagna where up to 100 mm of rain could fall in the space of a few hours (equivalent to 100 liters per square meter).

Completely different story however on the rest of the North we will have stability and ample sunshine again thanks to the recovery of high pressure starting from the western sectors. In short, an Italy divided in two from an atmospheric point of view with the entry of the equinoctial cyclone which seems to want to bring a strong wave of bad autumn weather.



Subscribe to the newsletter

