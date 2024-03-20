Weather warning: the hypothesis Cyclone of the Dove appears increasingly likely over Italy, with consequences in particular during Holy Week. The website www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

A necessary premise must be made: the seasons never change suddenly. Transition phases are often characterized by sudden transitions from Freddo in the heat (or vice versa) with an alternation of situations that can even last for weeks (the classic periods in which you don't really know how to dress!).

This turbulent process is known to experts and in weather jargon as “cyclone (or equinoctial storm)”: a name that is not exactly academic, but universally accepted and which leaves no room for doubt. The precipitation, in these phases, can be intense and abundant, the winds quite lively and dangerous storm surges can even occur.

In this case, this situation will occur precisely in the period immediately preceding Easter and on Easter Monday, in Holy Week: hence the choice of the name, Ciclone della Colomba.

Well, in this case, starting from Sunday Palms in the Northern European sector a vast depression will come to life capable of driving very cold air masses which will first head towards the heart of the Old Continent and then into the Mediterranean basin. These unstable currents, of Polar origin, diving into our seas, will favor the formation of an insidious Cyclone which will give rise to a phase of intense bad weather.

We have dates. All eyes on March 25th and 30th: this type of configuration favors the clash between air masses of different origins (cold air of polar origin and warm air rising from Africa), consequently increasing the risk of events weather forecast extremes such as storms and dangerous hailstorms. Snow will also return to the Alps, with flakes starting from 1500/1700 meters above sea level. Colomba cyclone forming between 25 and 30 March.

According to the latest updates, phenomena cannot be ruled out flooding or even worse, the infamous flash floods: as recent news teaches us, these fearsome atmospheric machines can dump up to 150 mm of rain in just a few hours; keep in mind that this is the amount of water that usually falls in almost 2 months in many cities in the Centre-North between March and April.

All this could be accompanied by violent gusts of wind up to over 100 km/h. This phase of possible bad weather could also involve Easter and Easter Monday.