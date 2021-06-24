Super hot on Italy. Will anything change next week? Not entirely and in any case not immediately. In June, summer literally exploded thanks to the limelight of the subtropical anticyclone that brought so much heat with scorching temperatures and that have nothing to do with this period. In fact, we are talking about thermal anomalies in the order of 8/10 ° C in many regions, in short, truly exceptional and record values, if we consider the month of June, which reminded us of the infamous summer season of 2003, the most These conditions will also accompany us in the course of next week, with our country poised between a start with new African flashes and the prospect of storms for the very first days of July.

But let’s go in order by analyzing the latest updates of our official APP and highlighting what could be new.

The week will again open under the banner of atmospheric stability thanks to the now constant presence of high pressure of subtropical origin (ie coming from the inland areas of Algeria, Tunisia and Libya) on the central-eastern Mediterranean basin. Indeed, between Monday 28th and Wednesday 30th June we expect a new surge in heat under the pressure of hot Saharan air that will cause a further marked increase in temperatures, after an ephemeral drop that awaits us over the weekend, which will reach still exceptional values. Attention in particular to the Valpadana, to the inland areas of the Center and the South, where maximum peaks above 35/36 ° C are expected during the afternoon hours.

The novelty, or a possible respite from these far too extreme conditions, could arrive no earlier than the beginning of July, when the European synoptic framework could probably be influenced by the presence of at least two vast depressions, descending from high latitudes. the details obviously need to wait a few more days, but if this is confirmed, it is reasonable to expect a more eventful phase with several occasions for thunderstorms and, above all, with a drop in temperatures.

source www.ilmeteo.it