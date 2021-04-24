Weather Cool weather continues, meteorologist: “Of course a warm May Day is not coming”

Sunday’s weather is miserable. The cool weather will continue throughout next week.

Last the cool weather and sleet of the days have led skeptics to believe that there are clear signs of winter in the air.

Meteorologist Antti Jylhä-Ollila The Finnish Meteorological Institute’s weather service reassures those who already have a spring chest:

“No back winter now. Yes, this is a normal spring. ”

Jylhä-Ollila reminds of the wisdom of the old people: spring is coming with a gig.

“It means that the Finnish spring very typically includes alternating warm and cold periods.”

Spring includes the fact that there may be summer weather in April, but it may just as well snow in May.

“Yes, it has been so varied in other springs as well. It has gone from one extreme to the other and continues in May. Finland’s spring climate varies from one extreme to another, even in a very short time. ”

Jylhä-Ollila assures that the so-called thermal spring is and will remain at least in the area that covers southern Finland all the way to southern Lapland.

During the thermal spring, the average daily temperature is between zero and ten degrees. This has been the case in most parts of the country since late March.

“It’s not going so cold that we’re talking about winter here.”

Sunday however, the weather at least doesn’t make outdoor enthusiasts laugh.

“Tomorrow is a pretty bad weather. Of course, it depends on who likes what, ”says Jylhä-Ollila.

“There’s a rain area on. Especially in the southern and central part of the country there will be water or sleet, in the central parts maybe even snow. The rains come from the east, so that in the morning the rains focus on the east and later in the afternoon on southern and western Finland. There is some wind from the north and temperatures are at a maximum of five degrees. ”

Weather warnings have been issued in the eastern and central parts of the country.

According to Jylhä-Ollila, the weather type will be unstable next week. The weather is cool all week but the rains decrease after Sunday.

What says the latest forecast for May Day weather?

“Of course, a warm May Day is not coming. That’s probably not terribly surprising. Daytime temperatures are at their highest in the south, even 7-8 degrees. At night, temperatures easily go to zero or to the frost side, ”says Jylhä-Ollila.

“You can’t even get to ten degrees. It is worth preparing for showers. ”

However, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the forecast for May Day.

“Sometimes it happens that some low pressure develops in the models that is not yet visible. It is certain that the weather will not get warm at all. ”

In principle, a sleet is still possible, but it does not seem likely.

“At the moment, there is no low pressure, so the worst option would be avoided.”