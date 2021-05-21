ofElisabeth Urban shut down

Rain, sun and wind: The Whitsun weekend with storm “Marco” will be changeable. The weather situation is also likely to differ greatly depending on the region.

Constance – changeable, cool and wet – the prospects for the Whitsun weather could really be better. Instead of consistently sunny spring weather, which would support the opening of outdoor restaurants in some regions, the long weekend in some places certainly has sunny stages, but also with showers and strong gusts of wind.

Deep “Marco” could literally spoil the mood for some: The storm is moving from the British Isles and the Irish Sea towards Germany. The weather portal wetter.com gave an overview of the rather volatile Pentecost weekend in a press release.

Weather in Germany at Pentecost: These are the prospects for the long weekend

Andreas Machalica, meteorologist at wetter.com, describes the course of the storm depression Marco: “On Friday especially the west and the center of Germany will feel the first foothills”, the strongest gusts of wind there should reach a top speed of between 60 and 70 kilometers per hour. It should rain on Friday during the day, especially in the south, for example in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, but the coasts in northern Germany are also likely to get showers.

While the night from Friday to Saturday is supposed to be a little quieter, things get stormy again on the first day of the weekend: “On Saturday the wind strength will pick up again and especially in the low mountain ranges, i.e. Harz, Thuringian Forest, but also in the In the Hessian mountains, top speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour can be achieved. The south-east and the north-east, on the other hand, will hardly be affected. ”For the current season, such a weather situation is quite unusual – a few weeks ago, storm“ Eugen ”caused numerous damage.

On Saturday it will also be a little cooler than on Friday: The temperatures are loud then wetter.com between 13 and 18 degrees. In the north-west the weather is almost autumnal with rain and wind and there are also showers on the edge of the Alps – there is sun on Saturday in a strip from the south-west to the south-east.

Whitsun weather: sunny stages in the southwest and a new low

The situation will continue to be changeable on Sunday too, when it will be stormy, especially in northern Germany. In the south-west it gets a little longer sunny, the Baltic Sea coast also gets some sunshine. Overall, Sunday is probably the friendliest day of the Pentecost weekend.

On Whit Monday it will be a bit warmer in the south and east of the country, according to the forecast wetter.com: The temperatures are said to rise there even over 20 degrees. Rain is likely to come in during the day, especially from the northwest – low “Marco” is followed by low “Nathan”. (eu)